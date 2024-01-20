Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.87

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.87 and last traded at $104.21, with a volume of 4801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Integer Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

