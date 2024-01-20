International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore

Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $171.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $171.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

