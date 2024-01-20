Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $416.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $363.00 to $416.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $374.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

