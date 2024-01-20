InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.73 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.