InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.73 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
