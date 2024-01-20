IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $10.85

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.85, but opened at $11.39. IonQ shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 1,494,961 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,965.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,809,071.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 193.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

