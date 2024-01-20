IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,351,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 747,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 576,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 563,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $29.97 on Friday. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $629.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

