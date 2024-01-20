iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $456.57

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $456.57 and last traded at $456.48, with a volume of 1684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.18.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.57 and its 200 day moving average is $407.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.
Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
