J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (JBHT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $188.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $198.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

