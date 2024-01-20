J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JBHT. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $198.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

