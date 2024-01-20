James Ralph Scapa Sells 10,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $837,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $741,200.00.

ALTR stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -408.17, a PEG ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.47. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

