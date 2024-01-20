James S. Cox Sells 10,000 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.59, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

