Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.