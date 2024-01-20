John F. Crowley Sells 31,614 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $404,026.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 837,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,815.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

