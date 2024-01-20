John F. Crowley Sells 31,614 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $404,026.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 837,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,815.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
