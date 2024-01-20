Jonathan Lin Sells 624 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $802.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $826.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $801.07 and its 200 day moving average is $774.87.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.