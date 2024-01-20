Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 4,890 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $436,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.