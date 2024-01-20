Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $91.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $102.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.