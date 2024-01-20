Kenneth T. Mills Sells 45,000 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.20. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,376,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

