KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 140.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

