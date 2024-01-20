KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $13.84

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.45. KeyCorp shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 5,438,929 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

KeyCorp Trading Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

