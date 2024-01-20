Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ LAKE opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.48. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Stories

