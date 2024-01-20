Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.40. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

