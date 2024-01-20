Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $6.48 on Friday. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $241.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

