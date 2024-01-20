LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their hold rating on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LCII. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.43.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $97.43 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.50%.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

