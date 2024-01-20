Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,442 shares in the company, valued at $35,103,760.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

Shares of GDYN opened at $12.61 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.19 million, a P/E ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,810,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 123.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 789,373 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

