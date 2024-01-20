Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.33

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 73295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LXEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 8.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($11.40). On average, analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega purchased 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.