Linda Llewelyn Sells 3,163 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $9.23 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $531.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,091,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 186,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 62,010 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 144,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

