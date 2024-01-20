Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDT. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $520.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.43. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

