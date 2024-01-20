Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.40.

LAD opened at $296.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 36.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

