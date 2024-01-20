LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.39. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 328,656 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LM Funding America

LM Funding America Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 59.16% and a negative net margin of 338.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LM Funding America, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.36% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.