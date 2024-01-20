Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 26,911 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $874.27 million, a PE ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

