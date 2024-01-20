Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 16,947 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of 8X8 worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $29,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,395.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $29,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 275,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $29,877.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,854 shares of company stock valued at $263,464. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

