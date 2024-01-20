Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 4,054 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Software were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Software by 68.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 395,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 941.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 287,750 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American Software by 32.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 853,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 208,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in American Software during the second quarter worth $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $11.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $397.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

