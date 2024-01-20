Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 8,577 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALHC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $48,650. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.7 %

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.