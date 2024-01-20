Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 9,850 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 578.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE:TTI opened at $4.13 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $536.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

