Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.