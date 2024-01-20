Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 8,327 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 37.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 211.12%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

