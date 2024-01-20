Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 23.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 123.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $212.00 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $221.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

