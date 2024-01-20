Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ACCO Brands by 69.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 285.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 564,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 418,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.36 million. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

