Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $239,000 Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $113.34 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $750.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

