Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $253,000 Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 308.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth $21,712,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 36.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 444,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 118,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $84.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

