Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $200,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Gannett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after buying an additional 469,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gannett by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 344,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,816,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,626 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Reed bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,304,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,008,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Reed acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,304,323 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,689.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of GCI stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $337.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.36.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million during the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

