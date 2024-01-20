Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $208,000 in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after acquiring an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $585,872.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,244.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $585,872.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 253,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,751. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.26. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

