Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $236,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $62.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

