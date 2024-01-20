Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $236,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $62.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

