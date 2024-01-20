Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orion by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OEC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Orion Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $23.08 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

