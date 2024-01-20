Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 6,606 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 35.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 15.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBC opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.