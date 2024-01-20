Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $49,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $49,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,549,951 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

