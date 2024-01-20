Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,315 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 14.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGP shares. TheStreet cut Resources Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. White sold 2,753 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $36,725.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

