Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 6,604 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 21.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $9,410,265.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,377,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 897,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,314. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

