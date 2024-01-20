Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,625 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.53 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -307.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

