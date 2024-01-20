Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $223,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNL

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.